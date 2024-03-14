World Olive Oil Competition 2024 年實時更新

雅典 馬德里 紐約 羅馬 薩格勒布

置頂⚲ 2024 年北半球賽區早期結果公佈 世界標準時間 19 月 12 日 08:- 來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告 現在已經是第十二版了 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 是世界上卓越的橄欖油品質競賽，來自數十個國家的參賽作品爭奪該行業最令人垂涎​​的獎項。年度業績通過 領先媒體 在世界範圍內，在 世界上最好的橄欖油官方指南 和 世界橄欖油排名.

世界標準時間 20 月 23 日 12:-

麗莎安德森從開普敦報導

“We are over the moon thrilled to finally accom­plish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian pro­ducer 鷓鴣家族橄欖公司 發佈在 Facebook 上。

The reac­tion came as the pro­ducer earned awards for medium-inten­sity blends, after what it called an “epic” har­vest.

The fam­ily-owned and oper­ated com­pany cred­ited hard work, together, great col­lab­o­ra­tion with their mas­ter miller for the achieve­ment.

“All the sup­port from friends and cus­tomers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table com­pany shared in their post.

Victory for Californian pro­ducer after a “ nail-bit­ing’ har­vest

世界標準時間 20 月 21 日 36:-

麗莎安德森從開普敦報導

“We are cel­e­brat­ing our two Gold Medals from the largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in the world,” the team at Rancho Azul y Oro 橄欖農場 from California wrote on their Facebook page.

“Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 世界上最好的橄欖油,” they added. The company’s vic­tory came after what it described as “a bit of nail bit­ing” over some har­vest and blend­ing deci­sions.

“This har­vest was spe­cial because of all of our friends and fam­ily who were together to help us. We will always remem­ber it for that. The wins make it all the more spe­cial. Truly grate­ful,” the com­pany wrote.

Myrna and Richard Meisler

A record-set­ting run for San Miguel Olive Farm

世界標準時間 20 月 20 日 45:-

來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告

With a stun­ning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California pro­ducer 聖米格爾橄欖農場 is now the sec­ond-most awarded American pro­ducer, accord­ing to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the com­pe­ti­tion results progress.

At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the com­pany ranks fifth world­wide in all-time wins, out of thou­sands of con­tend­ing pro­duc­ers.

“Having never farmed, we just jumped in with­out look­ing back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times 在 最近的採訪. “We made deci­sions which dif­fered from oth­ers but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-har­vest, are pes­ti­cide-free, farm nat­u­rally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”

(Photo: Donika Olive Oil)

Upstart Albanian pro­ducer brings autochtho­nous Kalinjot to world stage

世界標準時間 20 月 20 日 08:-

Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導

Donika Olive Oil is part of a new gen­er­a­tion of Albanian pro­duc­ers seek­ing to pro­mote qual­ity over quan­tity in a coun­try where vir­tu­ally every­one knows an olive farmer.

Its founders are now cel­e­brat­ing a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-inten­sity Kalinjot.

“From the moment we started our early-har­vest pro­duc­tion, we felt like we had some­thing truly spe­cial with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. “在比賽中贏得獎牌 NYIOOC just reaf­firms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it rec­og­nized by the best of the best.”

Due to high pro­duc­tion costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the major­ity of its pro­duc­tion with a spe­cific focus on restau­rants, retail­ers, and dis­trib­u­tors in the United States.

“Winning this award… helps solid­ify our rep­u­ta­tion for pro­duc­ing excep­tional olive oil, which we believe will attract more cus­tomers,” Danaj said.

“We also hope to shine a light on our pre­cious Kalinjot olive vari­ety, which can­not be found any­where in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and sig­nif­i­cance to our cul­ture,” he added.

Harvest at Oli de Santanyi

Oli de Santanyi is the first Mallorcan pro­ducer to claim 2024 NYIOOC 獎

世界標準時間 20 月 17 日 10:-

Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of pro­duc­ers behind peren­nial World Competition win­ner 奧利·德·桑塔尼 are get­ting ready to cel­e­brate.

“This is our fourth Gold Award at the most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. “It is won­der­ful news and great con­fir­ma­tion of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very moti­vated, and there will undoubt­edly be a spe­cial cel­e­bra­tion.”

The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor har­vest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team man­aged to get the best out of its three vari­eties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.

“The oil from the new har­vest is intensely per­fumed, with com­plex fla­vors and won­der­fully bal­anced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphe­nol count.

“We will inte­grate this great suc­cess into our adver­tis­ing activ­i­ties this year,” Müller-Busch said. “The pres­ti­gious award gen­er­ates recog­ni­tion and trust in our brand.”

Harvest at Mariella & Grace

世界標準時間 20 月 17 日 05:-

Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導

A farm­ing com­pany that cul­ti­vates olive trees in the pic­turesque Gargano area of north­ern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award dur­ing its debut at the NYIOOC.

Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace com­pany, is cel­e­brat­ing.

“I am very excited and grate­ful this morn­ing! It is very spe­cial because his­tor­i­cally my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had lit­tle expo­sure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.

Vieste is the west­ern­most tip of a region fac­ing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extra­or­di­nary nat­ural beau­ties, cul­mi­nat­ing in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charm­ing trees and peaks sur­rounded by lime­stone cliffs, beaches, and a crys­tal-clear sea cre­ate breath­tak­ing land­scapes.

“These Awards can be a won­der­ful intro­duc­tion, and they are a tes­ta­ment to all of the ded­i­cated farm­ers and arti­sans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.

Gold for Tuscan excel­lence

世界標準時間 20 月 16 日 57:-

Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導

L’Olio Bio, the organic extra vir­gin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.

“We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year we have reached this level, and for us, it rep­re­sents the cul­mi­na­tion of a year of sac­ri­fices,” Luca Perotti, gen­eral man­ager of 阿齊恩達·波梅蒂， 告訴 Olive Oil Times.

“Receiving this award allows us to share with the American pub­lic and beyond how much we strive for excel­lence,” he noted. “The help that nature has given us in the face of an inno­v­a­tive agri­cul­tural sys­tem that com­bines sus­tain­abil­ity with sci­en­tific research is unique,” he added. “Thank to Nature and to all peo­ple who col­lab­o­rate to achieve this goal.”

L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino vari­eties.

Lucia and Pantaleo Di Molfetta

世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 22:-

Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導

DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged vic­to­ri­ous at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiv­ing a Gold Award for their Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the south­ern Italian region famed for its mil­lions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third con­sec­u­tive time.

“We’re very pleased because, in this his­tor­i­cal moment, our prod­uct is going through a com­plex period, and hav­ing these pres­ti­gious awards helps us con­firm with our clients that our focus on prod­uct qual­ity is impor­tant,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the fam­ily com­pany, told Olive Oil Times.

“Sustainability, qual­ity, and respect for our land have always been our core busi­ness val­ues guid­ing our work”, Di Molfetta added.

Coratina is rec­og­nized as a high-qual­ity, highly pro­duc­tive vari­ety, renowned for its resilience, its abil­ity to with­stand drought, and resist attacks from var­i­ous pathogens.

Rastrello’s Christiane Wassmann

Victory in a chal­leng­ing year for Rastrello

世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 11:-

Ofeoritse Daibo 巴黎報道

拉斯特雷洛, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award hav­ing faced some seri­ous chal­lenges.

“We are very grate­ful to be receiv­ing an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiv­ing news of the award. “Especially since we had a VERY chal­leng­ing year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to tor­ren­tial rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot sum­mer. We now only com­pete annu­ally in NYIOOC, as it is the inter­na­tional award that we mostly iden­tify with.”

The perilous harvest at Agraria Del Garda

世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 13:-

Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導

The Italian pro­ducer Agraria Del Garda is cel­e­brat­ing its 2024 Gold Award vic­tory for Uliva.

The dis­tinc­tive fla­vors of Uliva are a direct reflec­tion of the Casaliva cul­ti­var, an olive vari­ety that thrives on the hills sur­round­ing Lake Garda in north­ern Italy.

“The award fills us with sat­is­fac­tion and, above all, con­firms that the path we have taken to main­tain, and pos­si­bly improve, the qual­ity stan­dards of our prod­ucts is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s tech­ni­cal unit, told Olive Oil Times.

“We have expe­ri­enced a suc­ces­sion of absolutely pos­i­tive years and oth­ers that were extremely dif­fi­cult in recent years. Be it cli­mate change or else, they were always dif­fer­ent but have been cor­rectly inter­preted,” he added.

“Indeed, the con­sis­tent qual­ity, cer­ti­fied by the NYIOOC, sig­ni­fies that the ter­ri­tory, the olive vari­eties, and the capa­bil­ity in cul­ti­va­tion in the olive grove and pro­cess­ing in the mill are man­aged in the best way,” Batterini said.

The De Luz Heights terrain of Pura Grove

Pure joy for Pura Grove team cel­e­brat­ing their Gold Award

世界標準時間 19 月 21 日 50:-

Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導

After earn­ing a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief exec­u­tive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morn­ing.

“We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California pro­ducer said. “It’s been a chal­leng­ing learn­ing curve and we have improved over the past three years.”

Bui is an organic olive oil evan­ge­list, prov­ing that going the extra mile pays div­i­dends. “The team worked tire­lessly and metic­u­lously fol­lowed organic farm­ing pro­to­cols this past year,” he said. “We blended our own organic com­post… a pro­pri­etary blend of bioac­tive and organic soils, pro­bi­otics, min­er­als, and locally sourced organic mat­ter that was set to age over many months.”

Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic com­post and opti­mize the irri­ga­tion. “All this con­tributed to a bet­ter taste pro­file with increased polyphe­nol con­tent in each drop of our extra vir­gin olive oil,” he said.

Tomislac Cudina 和 Ante Vulin 和他們的一些 NYIOOC 獎項

安特·烏林 (Ante Vulin) 和托米斯拉夫·庫迪納 (Tomislav Čudina) 為克羅埃西亞奪得首個獎項

世界標準時間 19 月 20 日 57:-

Nedjeljko Jusup 來自克羅埃西亞扎達爾的報道

克羅埃西亞在世界卓越橄欖油品質大賽中的前兩項金獎由來自 Pakoštan 的橄欖種植者 Ante Vulin（69 歲）和 Tomislav Čudina（45 歲）獲得。

“這是夢想中的夢想。」Vulin 在得知獲獎消息時說道。 “我們很高興為我們國家的成功做出貢獻。”

這是 Vulin 在紐約連續第三次獲獎。 “這對我和我的家人來說意義重大。確認品質的連續性，」他告訴我們。

Vulin 與家人一起在Pakoštani 的多個地點種植了約1,000 棵橄欖樹，Pakoštani 是亞得里亞海海岸中心風景如畫的達爾馬提亞小鎮，地理位置獨特，位於大海和克羅地亞最大的弗拉納湖之間。

Vulin 的金獎被授予了他的 Santa Justina 品牌，這是一種由本土 Oblica 和 Drobnica 品種製成的果香和適度辛辣的油。

這是年輕的 Pakoštan 獎得主 Tomislav Čudina 在紐約連續獲得的第二個獎項。他屢獲殊榮的 Olea Viola 是一種濃鬱的特級初榨橄欖油，具有綠色果味、中等辣度和輕微苦味。它由 Oblica、Pendolino 和 Leccino 品種製成。

“我是在果實最成熟且完全健康的時候採摘的，」托米斯拉夫說。 “這次成功對我來說意義重大，它激勵我繼續更加認真地從事橄欖種植。”

他從祖父 Blaž 那裡繼承了對橄欖的熱愛，並以他的家庭綽號命名了他的家族企業 OPG Ćelin。在他從布拉茲那裡繼承了首批 30 棵橄欖樹後，他繼續購買土地並種植橄欖樹。現在大約有320個，他的目標是達到1,000個。

他屢獲殊榮的 Olea Viola 混合酒以撫養他長大的祖母維奧拉 (Viola) 的名字命名。他從未見過他的父親，他的母親在他10歲時就去世了。

“橄欖油滋養了我。當我還是個孩子的時候，我就喜歡把麵包浸在橄欖油裡，由於我們沒有足夠的橄欖油，我的祖母就加了豆油，」托米斯拉夫回憶道。他還記得他如何告訴祖母： “等我長大了，我會種很多橄欖樹，這樣我們大家就可以沐浴在橄欖油裡了。”

亞歷克西斯卡拉貝拉斯

AMG Karabelas 為希臘再奪三冠

世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 30:-

Costas Vassilopoulos 從雅典報導

來自伯羅奔尼撒半島西部古奧林匹亞的 AMG Karabelas 為 2024 年希臘生產商鋪平了道路 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition，第一天結果揭曉，獲得三項大獎（兩項金獎和一項銀牌）。

“我們很高興連續第三年在享有盛譽的賽事中獲勝 NYIOOC，」合夥人亞歷克西斯·卡拉貝拉斯告訴 Olive Oil Times.

“我們的優質特級初榨產品系列——來自 Tsabidoelia 的 Laurel & Flame Fresh 橄欖和來自 Koroneiki 的 PGi 橄欖榮獲金獎。我們也很高興，因為我們向奧林匹亞神話提交了一種橄欖油 NYIOOC 第一次在比賽中獲得銀獎。”

卡拉貝拉斯也表示，全年不利的氣候條件導致樹木開花期間降雨和收穫季節溫暖，影響了當年的收成。

“我們必須進行頻繁的測試才能達到預期的結果，」他說。 “今年做到了這一點，我們相信我們也能夠在未來幾年取得勝利。”

科利瓦爾戰勝酷暑，慶祝連續第九次獲得世界大賽獎項

世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 28:-

Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導

La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) 背後的 750 個家庭在因其 Arbequina 單品種葡萄獲得金獎後再次慶祝。

“每當我們的團隊獲得認可時，他們都會感激不已，因為這是對農民一整年工作的獎勵，是我們為榨油廠付出的努力，或者至少是努力獲得最好的質量。消費者，”發言人伊娃迪亞茲說。

總部位於卡斯蒂利亞-拉曼恰的合作社在十月收穫期間克服了乾旱和異常高溫，生產出了屢獲殊榮的特級初榨橄欖油，犧牲了質量以求數量。

“贏得這些獎項的影響已轉化為北美的營銷和銷售策略，」迪亞茲說。 “NYIOOC 獎項就是品牌定位。”

路易莎·謝爾曼與安德烈·庫切和卡拉·庫切

Domaine Gerbaud 贏得來之不易的金獎

世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 22:-

Ofeoritse Daibo 巴黎報道

Domaine Gerbaud 由普羅旺斯當地品種 Aglandau、Salonenque 和 Grossane 混合而成，在今年的比賽中榮獲金獎 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

“奇妙！我們無法停止微笑。」Domaine Gerbaud 的製片人 Louisa Sherman 說。 Olive Oil Times.

“在受到新冠疫情的阻礙後，我們不再參加比賽，而是專注於一些嚴肅的樹木重組，而我們的女兒則負責進行品牌重塑活動。在我們長期缺席之後獲得金獎，我們感到非常興奮，」她說。

“過去五年來，我們遭受了日益嚴重的乾旱和酷暑，其中最近兩年最為嚴重。生產成本持續上升，尤其是法國的勞動成本。儘管如此，市場仍然沒有為生產商提供更高、更公平的價格，而且消費者在很大程度上仍然不了解高品質特級初榨橄欖油的好處（口味和健康），」謝爾曼說。

“在比賽中贏得獎牌 NYIOOC 非常令人鼓舞，並為我們帶來了顯著的行銷推動力，從而提高了品牌知名度和信任度，」她告訴我們。 “它提高了我們在接觸潛在庫存商和消費者時的影響力，並代表了來自可信來源的信任投票，使我們能夠從競爭對手中脫穎而出。當然，經過這一年的努力，球隊在國際比賽中取得勝利也是非常令人欣慰的。”

世界標準時間 19 月 11 日 09:-

來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告

主辦單位表示，將在紐約每天上午 40:9 至上午 00:10（世界標準時間 00:13 – 00:14）公佈 00 名獲獎者，直至所有參賽作品都經過分析。獲獎品牌將每隔約 90 秒推出一次，每項結果均由競賽主席認證。

今年的第一批結果比 2023 年提前一周公佈，使​​生產商能夠更快地從他們的活動中獲益。南半球結果將於九月開始推出。

世界標準時間 13 月 12 日 14:-

來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告

獲獎品牌將在 官方指南 世界上最好的橄欖油的特殊部分 Olive Oil Times 和 世界橄欖油排名 跨越十二個版本的競賽的歷史數據和排名入口網站。

第一批結果將於 19 月 - 日星期二公佈

世界標準時間 13 月 12 日 08:-

來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告

的組織者 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 表示 2024 年版的第一批結果將於紐約時間 19 月 9 日星期二上午 00:13（世界標準時間 00:-）發布，並將持續到 - 月份所有提交的參賽作品都經過評審和認證為止。

