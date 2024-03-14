World Olive Oil Competition 2024 年實時更新

|雅典
|馬德里
|紐約
|羅馬
|薩格勒布
置頂⚲2024 年北半球賽區早期結果公佈
世界標準時間 19 月 12 日 08:-
來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告
現在已經是第十二版了 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 是世界上卓越的橄欖油品質競賽，來自數十個國家的參賽作品爭奪該行業最令人垂涎的獎項。年度業績通過 領先媒體 在世界範圍內，在 世界上最好的橄欖油官方指南 和 世界橄欖油排名.
世界標準時間 20 月 23 日 12:-
麗莎安德森從開普敦報導
“We are over the moon thrilled to finally accomplish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian producer 鷓鴣家族橄欖公司 發佈在 Facebook 上。
The reaction came as the producer earned awards for medium-intensity blends, after what it called an “epic” harvest.
The family-owned and operated company credited hard work, together, great collaboration with their master miller for the achievement.
“All the support from friends and customers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table company shared in their post.
世界標準時間 20 月 21 日 36:-
麗莎安德森從開普敦報導
“We are celebrating our two Gold Medals from the largest and most prestigious olive oil competition in the world,” the team at Rancho Azul y Oro 橄欖農場 from California wrote on their Facebook page.
“Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 世界上最好的橄欖油,” they added. The company’s victory came after what it described as “a bit of nail biting” over some harvest and blending decisions.
“This harvest was special because of all of our friends and family who were together to help us. We will always remember it for that. The wins make it all the more special. Truly grateful,” the company wrote.
世界標準時間 20 月 20 日 45:-
來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告
With a stunning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California producer 聖米格爾橄欖農場 is now the second-most awarded American producer, according to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the competition results progress.
At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the company ranks fifth worldwide in all-time wins, out of thousands of contending producers.
“Having never farmed, we just jumped in without looking back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times 在 最近的採訪. “We made decisions which differed from others but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-harvest, are pesticide-free, farm naturally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”
世界標準時間 20 月 20 日 08:-
Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導
Donika Olive Oil is part of a new generation of Albanian producers seeking to promote quality over quantity in a country where virtually everyone knows an olive farmer.
Its founders are now celebrating a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-intensity Kalinjot.
“From the moment we started our early-harvest production, we felt like we had something truly special with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. “在比賽中贏得獎牌 NYIOOC just reaffirms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it recognized by the best of the best.”
Due to high production costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the majority of its production with a specific focus on restaurants, retailers, and distributors in the United States.
“Winning this award… helps solidify our reputation for producing exceptional olive oil, which we believe will attract more customers,” Danaj said.
“We also hope to shine a light on our precious Kalinjot olive variety, which cannot be found anywhere in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and significance to our culture,” he added.
世界標準時間 20 月 17 日 10:-
Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導
On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of producers behind perennial World Competition winner 奧利·德·桑塔尼 are getting ready to celebrate.
“This is our fourth Gold Award at the most prestigious olive oil competition,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. “It is wonderful news and great confirmation of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very motivated, and there will undoubtedly be a special celebration.”
The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor harvest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team managed to get the best out of its three varieties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.
“The oil from the new harvest is intensely perfumed, with complex flavors and wonderfully balanced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphenol count.
“We will integrate this great success into our advertising activities this year,” Müller-Busch said. “The prestigious award generates recognition and trust in our brand.”
世界標準時間 20 月 17 日 05:-
Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導
A farming company that cultivates olive trees in the picturesque Gargano area of northern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award during its debut at the NYIOOC.
Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace company, is celebrating.
“I am very excited and grateful this morning! It is very special because historically my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had little exposure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.
Vieste is the westernmost tip of a region facing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extraordinary natural beauties, culminating in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charming trees and peaks surrounded by limestone cliffs, beaches, and a crystal-clear sea create breathtaking landscapes.
“These Awards can be a wonderful introduction, and they are a testament to all of the dedicated farmers and artisans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.
世界標準時間 20 月 16 日 57:-
Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導
L’Olio Bio, the organic extra virgin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.
“We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the second consecutive year we have reached this level, and for us, it represents the culmination of a year of sacrifices,” Luca Perotti, general manager of 阿齊恩達·波梅蒂， 告訴 Olive Oil Times.
“Receiving this award allows us to share with the American public and beyond how much we strive for excellence,” he noted. “The help that nature has given us in the face of an innovative agricultural system that combines sustainability with scientific research is unique,” he added. “Thank to Nature and to all people who collaborate to achieve this goal.”
L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino varieties.
世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 22:-
Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導
DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged victorious at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiving a Gold Award for their Coratina monovarietal.
Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the southern Italian region famed for its millions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third consecutive time.
“We’re very pleased because, in this historical moment, our product is going through a complex period, and having these prestigious awards helps us confirm with our clients that our focus on product quality is important,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the family company, told Olive Oil Times.
“Sustainability, quality, and respect for our land have always been our core business values guiding our work”, Di Molfetta added.
Coratina is recognized as a high-quality, highly productive variety, renowned for its resilience, its ability to withstand drought, and resist attacks from various pathogens.
世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 11:-
Ofeoritse Daibo 巴黎報道
拉斯特雷洛, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award having faced some serious challenges.
“We are very grateful to be receiving an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiving news of the award. “Especially since we had a VERY challenging year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to torrential rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot summer. We now only compete annually in NYIOOC, as it is the international award that we mostly identify with.”
世界標準時間 20 月 12 日 13:-
Paolo DeAndreis 羅馬報導
The Italian producer Agraria Del Garda is celebrating its 2024 Gold Award victory for Uliva.
The distinctive flavors of Uliva are a direct reflection of the Casaliva cultivar, an olive variety that thrives on the hills surrounding Lake Garda in northern Italy.
“The award fills us with satisfaction and, above all, confirms that the path we have taken to maintain, and possibly improve, the quality standards of our products is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s technical unit, told Olive Oil Times.
“We have experienced a succession of absolutely positive years and others that were extremely difficult in recent years. Be it climate change or else, they were always different but have been correctly interpreted,” he added.
“Indeed, the consistent quality, certified by the NYIOOC, signifies that the territory, the olive varieties, and the capability in cultivation in the olive grove and processing in the mill are managed in the best way,” Batterini said.
世界標準時間 19 月 21 日 50:-
Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導
After earning a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief executive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morning.
“We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California producer said. “It’s been a challenging learning curve and we have improved over the past three years.”
Bui is an organic olive oil evangelist, proving that going the extra mile pays dividends. “The team worked tirelessly and meticulously followed organic farming protocols this past year,” he said. “We blended our own organic compost… a proprietary blend of bioactive and organic soils, probiotics, minerals, and locally sourced organic matter that was set to age over many months.”
Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic compost and optimize the irrigation. “All this contributed to a better taste profile with increased polyphenol content in each drop of our extra virgin olive oil,” he said.
世界標準時間 19 月 20 日 57:-
Nedjeljko Jusup 來自克羅埃西亞扎達爾的報道
克羅埃西亞在世界卓越橄欖油品質大賽中的前兩項金獎由來自 Pakoštan 的橄欖種植者 Ante Vulin（69 歲）和 Tomislav Čudina（45 歲）獲得。
“這是夢想中的夢想。」Vulin 在得知獲獎消息時說道。 “我們很高興為我們國家的成功做出貢獻。”
這是 Vulin 在紐約連續第三次獲獎。 “這對我和我的家人來說意義重大。確認品質的連續性，」他告訴我們。
Vulin 與家人一起在Pakoštani 的多個地點種植了約1,000 棵橄欖樹，Pakoštani 是亞得里亞海海岸中心風景如畫的達爾馬提亞小鎮，地理位置獨特，位於大海和克羅地亞最大的弗拉納湖之間。
Vulin 的金獎被授予了他的 Santa Justina 品牌，這是一種由本土 Oblica 和 Drobnica 品種製成的果香和適度辛辣的油。
這是年輕的 Pakoštan 獎得主 Tomislav Čudina 在紐約連續獲得的第二個獎項。他屢獲殊榮的 Olea Viola 是一種濃鬱的特級初榨橄欖油，具有綠色果味、中等辣度和輕微苦味。它由 Oblica、Pendolino 和 Leccino 品種製成。
“我是在果實最成熟且完全健康的時候採摘的，」托米斯拉夫說。 “這次成功對我來說意義重大，它激勵我繼續更加認真地從事橄欖種植。”
他從祖父 Blaž 那裡繼承了對橄欖的熱愛，並以他的家庭綽號命名了他的家族企業 OPG Ćelin。在他從布拉茲那裡繼承了首批 30 棵橄欖樹後，他繼續購買土地並種植橄欖樹。現在大約有320個，他的目標是達到1,000個。
他屢獲殊榮的 Olea Viola 混合酒以撫養他長大的祖母維奧拉 (Viola) 的名字命名。他從未見過他的父親，他的母親在他10歲時就去世了。
“橄欖油滋養了我。當我還是個孩子的時候，我就喜歡把麵包浸在橄欖油裡，由於我們沒有足夠的橄欖油，我的祖母就加了豆油，」托米斯拉夫回憶道。他還記得他如何告訴祖母： “等我長大了，我會種很多橄欖樹，這樣我們大家就可以沐浴在橄欖油裡了。”
世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 30:-
Costas Vassilopoulos 從雅典報導
來自伯羅奔尼撒半島西部古奧林匹亞的 AMG Karabelas 為 2024 年希臘生產商鋪平了道路 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition，第一天結果揭曉，獲得三項大獎（兩項金獎和一項銀牌）。
“我們很高興連續第三年在享有盛譽的賽事中獲勝 NYIOOC，」合夥人亞歷克西斯·卡拉貝拉斯告訴 Olive Oil Times.
“我們的優質特級初榨產品系列——來自 Tsabidoelia 的 Laurel & Flame Fresh 橄欖和來自 Koroneiki 的 PGi 橄欖榮獲金獎。我們也很高興，因為我們向奧林匹亞神話提交了一種橄欖油 NYIOOC 第一次在比賽中獲得銀獎。”
卡拉貝拉斯也表示，全年不利的氣候條件導致樹木開花期間降雨和收穫季節溫暖，影響了當年的收成。
“我們必須進行頻繁的測試才能達到預期的結果，」他說。 “今年做到了這一點，我們相信我們也能夠在未來幾年取得勝利。”
世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 28:-
Daniel Dawson 從蒙得維的亞報導
La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) 背後的 750 個家庭在因其 Arbequina 單品種葡萄獲得金獎後再次慶祝。
“每當我們的團隊獲得認可時，他們都會感激不已，因為這是對農民一整年工作的獎勵，是我們為榨油廠付出的努力，或者至少是努力獲得最好的質量。消費者，”發言人伊娃迪亞茲說。
總部位於卡斯蒂利亞-拉曼恰的合作社在十月收穫期間克服了乾旱和異常高溫，生產出了屢獲殊榮的特級初榨橄欖油，犧牲了質量以求數量。
“贏得這些獎項的影響已轉化為北美的營銷和銷售策略，」迪亞茲說。 “NYIOOC 獎項就是品牌定位。”
世界標準時間 19 月 18 日 22:-
Ofeoritse Daibo 巴黎報道
Domaine Gerbaud 由普羅旺斯當地品種 Aglandau、Salonenque 和 Grossane 混合而成，在今年的比賽中榮獲金獎 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
“奇妙！我們無法停止微笑。」Domaine Gerbaud 的製片人 Louisa Sherman 說。 Olive Oil Times.
“在受到新冠疫情的阻礙後，我們不再參加比賽，而是專注於一些嚴肅的樹木重組，而我們的女兒則負責進行品牌重塑活動。在我們長期缺席之後獲得金獎，我們感到非常興奮，」她說。
“過去五年來，我們遭受了日益嚴重的乾旱和酷暑，其中最近兩年最為嚴重。生產成本持續上升，尤其是法國的勞動成本。儘管如此，市場仍然沒有為生產商提供更高、更公平的價格，而且消費者在很大程度上仍然不了解高品質特級初榨橄欖油的好處（口味和健康），」謝爾曼說。
“在比賽中贏得獎牌 NYIOOC 非常令人鼓舞，並為我們帶來了顯著的行銷推動力，從而提高了品牌知名度和信任度，」她告訴我們。 “它提高了我們在接觸潛在庫存商和消費者時的影響力，並代表了來自可信來源的信任投票，使我們能夠從競爭對手中脫穎而出。當然，經過這一年的努力，球隊在國際比賽中取得勝利也是非常令人欣慰的。”
世界標準時間 19 月 11 日 09:-
來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告
主辦單位表示，將在紐約每天上午 40:9 至上午 00:10（世界標準時間 00:13 – 00:14）公佈 00 名獲獎者，直至所有參賽作品都經過分析。獲獎品牌將每隔約 90 秒推出一次，每項結果均由競賽主席認證。
今年的第一批結果比 2023 年提前一周公佈，使生產商能夠更快地從他們的活動中獲益。南半球結果將於九月開始推出。
世界標準時間 13 月 12 日 14:-
來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告
獲獎品牌將在 官方指南 世界上最好的橄欖油的特殊部分 Olive Oil Times 和 世界橄欖油排名 跨越十二個版本的競賽的歷史數據和排名入口網站。
世界標準時間 13 月 12 日 08:-
來自紐約的 OOT 員工報告
的組織者 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 表示 2024 年版的第一批結果將於紐約時間 19 月 9 日星期二上午 00:13（世界標準時間 00:-）發布，並將持續到 - 月份所有提交的參賽作品都經過評審和認證為止。
這是一個發展的故事。請回來查看更新。 （世界標準時間 20 年 2024 月 23 日 13:- 更新）
2024年持續報導 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition