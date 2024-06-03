具有抗木聚醣病菌能力的樹林是阿普利亞橄欖油的未來

在萊切和巴里舉行的為期兩天的活動中，專家和研究人員回顧了科學發現，並討論了橄欖油生產的未來 苛養木黴普利亞受災地區。
Many native olive trees have been killed, but some have survived. If they are not severely affected, we must try to them alive until research enables their recovery.
可持續管理的強韌品種的集約化橄欖園，強調高品質生產，成為義大利南部地區農民和磨坊主的目標，該地區越來越多的人認為這種致命細菌無法根除。
“這次訪問意義重大，因為它展示了積極為我們的項目做出貢獻的研究人員和利益相關者之間良性合作的罕見例子。病毒學家Donato Boscia 說。 Olive Oil Times.請參見：隨著木桿菌在馬略卡島傳播，巴利阿里群島收緊限制
“在該設施中，有一個小型橄欖種質保護區，這是正在進行的遺傳改良計劃的一部分，」他補充道。 “此外，還有一個由《Merum》雜誌讀者捐款資助的溫室、一個由 Unaprol 提供的氣候室，以及一個由 Save the Olives 組織資助的新螢幕室 海倫米倫支持“
專家認為，新的協調倡議為保護現有橄欖園和減少葉緣木黴 (Xylella fastidiosa) 的 pauca 亞種進一步擴散到未受影響的地區帶來了希望。
十年後 木桿菌的出現 人們普遍認為，由於鞭毛藻流行引發了橄欖快速衰退綜合症，並殺死了數百萬棵樹，但普利亞仍然是義大利最重要的橄欖油生產區。
“普利亞地區木黴屬的存在已經達到了極其複雜的程度，」博西亞說。 “普利亞中部的新發現 鑑定出其他木桿菌 亞種，例如 Xylella Multiple，這對葡萄栽培有潛在危險，但對橄欖來說不是一個重大問題。
“然而，這種複雜性需要採取多方面的方法來遏制和根除工作，」他補充道。
Coldiretti、Unaprol 和 Cai Consorzi Agrari d'Italia 等農業和生產者組織啟動了一個項目，幫助橄欖種植者重新種植抗木黴品種。
目標是種植約 21 萬棵新橄欖樹，而這只是木黴造成的 - 萬棵橄欖樹損失的一小部分。該舉措包括提供經過認證的優質抗性植物、整地技術支援以及專門的農藝和植物病理學諮詢。
“木桿菌的傳播已達到無法根除的地步。我們必須學會與之共存，」Unaprol 總裁 David Granieri 說。
博西亞強調了廣泛的木聚醣監測操作如何讓研究人員和利害關係人對這種細菌有了深入的了解。
“這是普利亞地區實施的監測計劃的結果，該計劃在全球範圍內獨一無二，每年進行超過 250,000 次分析，並設有 250 個專門用於病媒監測的監測站。
“從長期來看，甚至從中期來看，這種活動是不可持續的。它是不可出口的，因為你不能要求其他地區或國家使用相同數量的資源來複製它，」博西亞補充道，他指的是整個地中海發現的不同木聚醣菌株數量不斷增加。
“儘管如此，與十年前相比，這些操作仍然提供了大量數據，」他指出。
控制媒介昆蟲數量與農業實踐和程序齊頭並進，為受影響地區橄欖樹的生存帶來希望。
“Many native olive trees have been killed, but some have survived. If they are not severely affected, we must try to them alive until research enables their recovery,” said Giuseppe Lima, plant pathologist and professor at the University of Molise.
A veteran plant pathology researcher, Lima now coordinates the multidisciplinary research initiative Integroliv, which aims to counteract the effects of Xylella on olive growing in affected areas sustainably.
“To effectively counter such an insidious enemy, specific, single interventions in the region are insufficient,” he said. “在複雜的方案中結合不同的方法對於最大限度地提高其有效性至關重要。請參見：新噴霧可以保護橄欖樹免受木桿菌感染
“新的合作模式向所有人開放。 “Our approach aims to be a model of investigation and work, as we cannot expect a single project to encompass all possible competencies and solutions.”
“這種方法確保新的知識和技術可以融入對抗木桿菌的持續努力中，」他繼續說道。
一些國家資助的研究項目，例如 Reach-Xy 和 Omibreed 項目，旨在揭示木黴遺傳恢復力背後的原因，加強生物安全基礎設施，控制媒介並促進橄欖園的可持續用水。
活動的其他貢獻包括 1LiveXylella 項目，該項目正在開發用於 Xylella 診斷的創新技術，以及 SOS 項目，該項目的重點是減少昆蟲媒介種群。
“這次活動證明了科學界和普利亞當地利益相關者的合作精神，」利馬說。 “它匯集了歐洲各地的專業知識來應對共同的挑戰。
He added that the new olive trees in Xylella-affected areas, currently represented by non-native varieties, must follow modern, rational agronomic management models to ensure their success.
These models will be based on four olive cultivars demonstrating high resistance to Xylella fastidiosa: Leccino, Lecciana, FS17 and Leccio del Corno.
“這些品種具有抗性和耐受性，但不能免疫，」利馬說。 “這意味著我們不能像過去一樣被誤導，認為我們可以簡單地種植橄欖並依靠好運。
Continuous field management and monitoring will keep new semi-intensive and intensive olive plantations in good health and productivity.
“在這些新形式的集約化和半集約化橄欖種植中，植物檢疫問題將會增加，比傳統方法需要更多的肥料和植物藥物，」利馬警告。
“The protocols [being developed] aim to counteract Xylella and other pathogens to keep the trees of both native and new varieties in good health and productivity,” he added.
According to Lima, the devastation caused by Xylella has harmed the Apulian landscape and identity. However, a new future can emerge from this adversity, characterized by higher-quality olive oil than in the past.
“In the Salento area, olives from those huge, magnificent trees were often traditionally collected from the ground, resulting in high acidity levels in the lampante oil,” Lima said.
“明天，隨著現代橄欖種植和合理、半集約化果園的種植，情況可能會發生變化，」他補充道。
In his view, the new groves will be able to consider the socio-economic aspects of modern olive growing, where a workforce can be hard to find and product quality becomes an essential equirement.
“這種現代化的橄欖種植方式肯定會生產出更優質的油，」利馬說。 “We are moving towards new forms of olive growing, which could bring more income to olive oil companies while contributing to the restoration of olive growing and the environment in areas affected by Xylella.”